De Wekelijkse Gamekoopjes: The Witcher 2, Doom, Steep en meer

Elke week plaatsen we in samenwerking met Budgetgaming.nl de scherpste gamedeals van de week. Wekelijks zie je een aantal games die op een opvallende manier zijn afgeprijsd. Wel zo fijn voor je portemonnee!



Gratis

Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault nu gratis via Origin

PC



Fysiek

Torment: Tides of Numenera (Day One Edition) van € 29,99, voor € 19,98

Digitaal

Command & Conquer 3 Kane’s Wrath van € 9,99, voor € 2,49

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 van € 9,99, voor € 2,49

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 Uprising DLC van € 9,99, voor € 2,49

Command & Conquer: Tiberium Wars van € 9,99, voor € 2,49

Trine 2: Complete Story van € 16,99, voor € 2,54

Cossacks 3 van € 19,99, voor € 11,99

Fearia Steam Pack van € 31,99, voor € 19,19

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition van € 39,99, voor € 19,99

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter € 26,99

Nieuwe Humble Indie Bundle



Tier 1: Vanaf $1

- Ziggurat

- Windward

- SteamWorld Heist

Tier 2: vanaf het gemiddelde (nu op $6.54)

- Kentucky Route Zero

- Beholder

- Goat Simulator: GOTY

- (Meer over 6 dagen)

Tier 3: vanaf $13

- Owlboy

Bonus

- 10 % korting op Humble Monthly

- Kentucky Route Zero Soundtrack

- Owlboy Soundtrack

Xbox One/Xbox 360



Fysiek

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Day One Edition € 14,98

Doom € 16,99

Steep Gold Edition van € 42,50, voor € 34,00

Final Fantasy XV Special Edition € 36,99

For Honor Gold Edition van € 87,99, voor € 57,99

Enorme digitale Backward compatible sale (270+ games) waarbij Xbox 360 games in de aanbieding zijn die je op je Xbox One kunt spelen, waaronder:

Banjo-Kazooie (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 3,59

Banjo-Tooie (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 3,59

Catherine (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 4,99

DOOM (Backward Compatible) 50% korting, nu € 2,39

DOOM II (Backward Compatible) 50% korting, nu € 2,39

Dungeon Siege III (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 3,74

Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony Add-On 50% korting, nu € 9,49

GRID 2 (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 6,24

GripShift (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 2,49

GTA IV: The Lost and Damned Add-On 50% korting, nu € 4,74

Kameo (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 2,49

Kane & Lynch 2 (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 3,74

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 4,99

LIMBO (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 2,49

Portal 2 (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 4,99

Puzzle Quest 2 (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 3,59

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 2,37

Puzzle Quest: Galactrix (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 3,59

Sacred 3 (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 4,99

Spelunky (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 3,74

Splosion Man (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 2,37

Stacking (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 3,59

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 4,99

Torchlight (Backward Compatible) 75% korting, nu € 3,59

Zie hier voor de gehele lijst.

PlayStation 4

Doom € 17,50

No Man’s Sky € 19,99

Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure van € 31,99, voor € 24,99

Titanfall 2 € 27,45

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy € 34,95 (komt juni uit)

For Honor Gold Edition van € 83,94, voor € 57,95

Gran Turismo 5 Signature Edition van € 178,99, voor € 79,99

Wii U



Digitaal in de Nintendo E-shop

Nog tot 25 mei

DuckTales: Remastered (van €14,99 voor €4,99)

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara (van €14,99 voor €3,99)

Resident Evil Revelations (van €49,99 voor €5,99)

Zie hier voor nog meer deals.

Nintendo Switch op voorraad

Nintendo Switch rood en blauw voor €329

Nintendo Switch grijs voor €329



Zie hier waar de Switch nog meer te koop is.