De Wekelijkse Gamekoopjes: The Witcher, Quantum Break en meer

Elke week plaatsen we in samenwerking met Budgetgaming.nl de scherpste gamedeals van de week. Wekelijks zie je een aantal games die op een opvallende manier zijn afgeprijsd. Wel zo fijn voor je portemonnee!

Amazon.de

10 euro korting vanaf besteding van € 40 bij Amazon.de met code 10KORTING

Pc

Awesomenauts - Gratis

Stronghold HD € 0,99

Syberia 1 € 0,99

Syberia 2 €0,99

Railroad Tycoon II Platinum € 1,24

Stronghold Crusader HD € 1,99

Trine Enchanted Edition € 1,94

Singularity van € 19,99, voor € 4,99

Metal Slug Bundle van € 22,99, voor € 5,96

Verdun van € 22,99, voor € 6,89

Far Cry 4 Complete Edition (fysiek exemplaar) € 17,99

Mafia III (fysiek exemplaar) € 17,99

Quantum Break van € 36,99, voor € 18,49



The Witcher-serie

The Witcher Enhanced Edition € 1,99

The Witcher 2 € 2,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt € 17,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass € 12,49

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year van € 49,99, voor € 24,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Blood and Wine € 9,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Hearts of Stone € 4,99

Xbox One

Far Cry 4 van € 21,99, voor € 12,50

Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition € 15,99

Doom € 16,99

Mafia III € 17,99

Halo 5 Guardians € 18,61

Bioshock The Collection € 23,95

Resident Evil 7 nu € 35,00

Xbox Live deals

Alien: Isolation* 60% korting, nu € 14,00

EA SPORTS FIFA 17 50% korting, nu € 21,00

Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) 70% korting, nu € 4,50

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries 67% korting, nu € 4,29

The Walking Dead: Season Two 75% korting, nu € 6,25

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Underground Add-On 40% korting, nu € 8,99

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Last stand Add-On 30% korting, nu € 10,49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle 35% korting, nu € 40,00

Veel Rainbow Six Siege skins en packs.

Xbox 360



Xbox Live

The Walking Dead: Season One – 400 Days Add-On 80% korting, nu € 0,99

The Walking Dead: Season One – Episode 2 Add-On 80% korting, nu € 0,99

The Walking Dead: Season One – Episode 3 Add-On 80% korting, nu € 0,99

The Walking Dead: Season One – Episode 4 Add-On 80% korting, nu € 0,99

The Walking Dead: Season One – Episode 5 Add-On 80% korting, nu € 0,99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2* 67% korting, nu € 3,29

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter* 67% korting, nu € 3,29

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier* 67% korting, nu € 3,29

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction* 67% korting, nu € 3,29

PlayStation 4



Fysiek

Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection van € 24,99, voor € 17,99

Doom € 17,50

Mafia III € 17,99

Mortal Kombat XL € 19,99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (+PSVR) € 29,95



Digitaal

Gratis Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition bij 12 maanden PS Plus



DLC

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Blood and Wine € 9,99

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Hearts of Stone € 4,99

Bloodborne the Old Hunters van € 19,99, voor € 9,99

Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass van € 29,99, voor € 8,99

Steep Season Pass van € 19,99, voor € 9,99

Nioh Season Pass van € 24,99, voor € 17,49

Fallout 4 Season Pass van € 49,99, voor € 19,99



PlayStation 3

Tales of Xillia 2 van € 25,99, voor € 13,95



Wii U

Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush van € 27,99, voor € 19,95

Xenoblade Chronicles X € 26,50