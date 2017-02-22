Berserk and the Band of the Hawk krijgt lanceringstrailer

Berserk and the Bankd of the Hawk krijgt een nieuwe lanceringstrailer. De game komt aanstaande vrijdag uit voor de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation Vita.

De game is gebaseerd op de mangaserie Berserk en volgt het verhaal vanaf the 'Golden Age Arc tot aan de 'Hawk of the Millenium Empire Arc'. In de trailer is te zien hoe verschillende personages hordes vijanden neerhalen.

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk kwam vorig jaar uit in Japan op de PlayStation 3 en komt 24 februari uit in Europa voor de PlayStation 4, Vita en de game is momenteel uit voor de pc. De trailer is hieronder te bekijken.