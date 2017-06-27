Nominaties E3 Game Critics Awards bekendgemaakt

De games die zijn genomineerd voor de E3 2017 Game Critics Awards zijn bekendgemaakt.



De Game Critics Awards zijn de awards met de meeste aanzien die na de beurs worden uitgereikt. Aanstaande woensdag worden de winnaars uit onderstaande nominaties gekozen. Zo'n veertig internationale publicaties stemmen mee.



Beste game van de show

• Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

• Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

• Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)

• Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)

• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)



Beste originele game

• Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

• Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

• Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)

• Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)

• Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)



Beste consolegame

• Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

• Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

• Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)

• Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)

• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)



Beste PC-game

• Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

• Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)

• Mount & Blade II: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)

• Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)

• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Beste vr-game

• Doom VFR (id Software/Bethesda)

• Fallout 4 VR (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

• Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studio)

• Moss (Polyarc)

• Transference (SpectreVision/Ubisoft)

Beste mobiele / handheldgame

• Durango (What Studio/Nexon)

• Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam/Nintendo)

• Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

• King's Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon (Square Enix)

• Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus)



Beste hardware

• Astro A10 Gaming Headset (Astro)

• DisplayLink XR (DisplayLink)

• Razer Thresher Ultimate (Razer)

• Logitech PowerPlay Mat (Logitech)

• Xbox One X (Microsoft)



Beste actiegame

• Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)

• Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

• Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

• Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)

• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)



Beste actie/adventuregame

• Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

• Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

• Days Gone (SIE Bend Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

• Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent).

• Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)



Beste rpg

• Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Airship Syndicate/THQ Nordic)

• Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

• Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)

• Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

• South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft SF/South Park Digital Studios/Ubisoft)

• Vampyr (Dotnod Entertainment/Focus Home Interactive)

Beste fighter

• ARMS (Nintendo)

• Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

• Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

• Pokken Tournament DX (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Co.)



Beste racegame

• Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft)

• Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital/Sony Interactive Ent)

• Need for Speed Payback (Ghost Games/Electronic Arts)

• Project CARS 2 (Slighty Mad Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

• The Crew 2 (Ivory Tower/Ubisoft Reflections/Ubisoft)

Beste sportsgame

• FIFA 18 (EA Canada/Electronic Arts)

• Madden NFL 18 (EA Tiburon/Electronic Arts)

• Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions/Konami)



Beste strategiegame

• Battletech (Harebrained Schemes/Paradox Interactive)

• Frostpunk (11 bit Studios)

• Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)

• Total War: Arena (Creative Assembly/Sega/Wargaming)

• Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)



Beste familie/sociale game

• DropMix (Harmonix/Hasbro)

• Just Dance 2018 (Ubisoft)

• LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (TT Games/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)

• Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Ent.)

• That's You (Wish Studios/Sony Interactive Ent.)



Beste online multiplayer

• Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)

• Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

• Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)

• Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)

• Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)

Best indiegame

• Ashen (Aurora 44/Annapurna Interactive)

• Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Inti Creates/505 Games)

• Donut County (Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive)

• Laser League (Roll7/505 Games)

• The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)