Japan krijgt andere games op Famicom Classic Mini

De Super Famicom Mini in Japan krijgt andere games dan de Westerse SNES Classic Mini. Van de 21 games verschillen vier titels van de SNES.

De Super Famicom Mini bevat geen Super Castlevania IV, Super Punch-Out, Kirby's Dream Course, en EarthBound. Deze games worden vervangen door The Legend of the Mystical Ninja (Ganbare Goemon: Yukihime Kyūshutsu Emaki), Super Formation Soccer, Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem en Tetris Attack (Panel de Pon).

Beide versies van de console krijgen ook Star Fox 2, die nooit eerder officieel is uitgebracht.
Nintendo heeft aangekondigd 'significant' meer exemplaren van de SNES Classic Mini te zullen maken.


De volledige lijst met games staan op de Super Famicom Mini:


  • Contra 3: The Alien Wars

  • Donkey Kong Country

  • F-Zero

  • Final Fantasy 6

  • Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem

  • Legend of the Mystical Ninja

  • Kirby Super Star

  • Mega Man X

  • Panel de Pon

  • Secret of Mana

  • Star Fox

  • Star Fox 2

  • Super Soccer

  • Super Ghouls n Ghosts

  • Super Mario Kart

  • Super Mario RPG

  • Super Mario World

  • Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

  • Super Metroid

  • Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers

  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

