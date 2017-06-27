Japan krijgt andere games op Famicom Classic Mini

De Super Famicom Mini in Japan krijgt andere games dan de Westerse SNES Classic Mini. Van de 21 games verschillen vier titels van de SNES.

De Super Famicom Mini bevat geen Super Castlevania IV, Super Punch-Out, Kirby's Dream Course, en EarthBound. Deze games worden vervangen door The Legend of the Mystical Ninja (Ganbare Goemon: Yukihime Kyūshutsu Emaki), Super Formation Soccer, Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem en Tetris Attack (Panel de Pon).

Beide versies van de console krijgen ook Star Fox 2, die nooit eerder officieel is uitgebracht.

Nintendo heeft aangekondigd 'significant' meer exemplaren van de SNES Classic Mini te zullen maken.



De volledige lijst met games staan op de Super Famicom Mini:



