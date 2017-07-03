Summer Games Done Quick is gestart

Summer Games Done Quick is gestartNieuws | -
Het schema voor Summer Games Done Quick staat nu online. Elke editie wordt er geld opgehaald voor goede doelen door games te streamen.
Ook dit jaar staan bekende speedrunners klaar om hun steentje bij te dragen voor het evenement. De speedruns vinden plaats vanaf zondag 2 juli tot en met zondag 9 juli en is te zien via Twitch. Hieronder staat een lijst met een aantal hoogtepunten van de stream.
Het volledige schema is te vinden op de website van Games Done Quick.
Maandag 3 juli: Diddy Kong Racing
Luigi's Mansion
Metroid Prime
The Lion King op difficult
Crash Bandicoot
Spyro: Year of the Dragon
Okami HD
Super Monkey Ball Deluxe op ultimate difficulty
Dinsdag 4 juli:
Sonic Generations
Sonic Colours
Mirror's Edge
Mirror's Edge Catalyst op New Game+
Donkey Kong 64
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2
Hollow Knight
Banjo-Kazooie
Pokémon HeartGold/SoulSilver
Woensdag 5 juli:
Half-Life
Half-Life 2
Dishonored 2
Doom
Silent Hill 2
Resident Evil
Super Meat Boy
Mega Man X6
Donderdag 6 juli:
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princes
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Ratchet and Clank
Divinity: Original Sin
Shadow of the Colossus
Portal
Chrono Trigger
The Talos Principle
Vrijdag 7 juli:
Mario Kart 64 150cc
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
Zaterdag 8 juli:
Metroid Fusion
Super Metroid
Final Fantasy VII
Titanfall 2
Dark Souls 3
Super Mario 64
Zondag 9 juli:
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
Earthbound
