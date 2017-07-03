Summer Games Done Quick is gestart

Het schema voor Summer Games Done Quick staat nu online. Elke editie wordt er geld opgehaald voor goede doelen door games te streamen.

Ook dit jaar staan bekende speedrunners klaar om hun steentje bij te dragen voor het evenement. De speedruns vinden plaats vanaf zondag 2 juli tot en met zondag 9 juli en is te zien via Twitch. Hieronder staat een lijst met een aantal hoogtepunten van de stream.

Het volledige schema is te vinden op de website van Games Done Quick.

Maandag 3 juli: Diddy Kong Racing

Luigi's Mansion

Metroid Prime

The Lion King op difficult

Crash Bandicoot

Spyro: Year of the Dragon

Okami HD

Super Monkey Ball Deluxe op ultimate difficulty

Dinsdag 4 juli:

Sonic Generations

Sonic Colours

Mirror's Edge

Mirror's Edge Catalyst op New Game+

Donkey Kong 64

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2

Hollow Knight

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon HeartGold/SoulSilver

Woensdag 5 juli:

Half-Life

Half-Life 2

Dishonored 2

Doom

Silent Hill 2

Resident Evil

Super Meat Boy

Mega Man X6

Donderdag 6 juli:

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princes

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Ratchet and Clank

Divinity: Original Sin

Shadow of the Colossus

Portal

Chrono Trigger

The Talos Principle

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Vrijdag 7 juli:

Mario Kart 64 150cc

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Zaterdag 8 juli:

Metroid Fusion

Super Metroid

Final Fantasy VII

Titanfall 2

Dark Souls 3

Super Mario 64

Zondag 9 juli:

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

Earthbound



