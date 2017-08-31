De Wekelijkse Gamekoopjes: Prey, Titanfall 2 en Pokémon

Elke week plaatsen we in samenwerking met Budgetgaming.nl de allerscherpste gamedeals. Wekelijks zie je een aantal games die op een opvallende manier zijn afgeprijsd. Wel zo fijn voor je portemonnee!

Pc

Obscure van € 6,99, voor € 1,74

Goat Simulator van € 9,99, voor € 1,99

Obscure 2 van € 9,99, voor € 2,49

Amnesia The Dark Descent van € 19,99, voor € 2,99

The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone DLC € 4,99

The Witcher 3 Blood and Wine DLC € 9,99

Arma 3 van € 34,99, voor € 11,89

Little Nightmares van € 19,99, voor € 11,99

XCOM 2 van € 49,99, voor € 19,99

Star Trek Bridge Crew van € 49,99, voor € 24,99

Civilization VI (fysiek exemplaar) van €45,99, voor € 25

Nieuwe Humble Bundle

Vandaag is er weer een nieuwe Humble Bundle uitgebracht, namelijk de The Humble Jumbo Bundle 9.

$1 of meer:

- The Flame in the Flood

- Infested Planet

- Human: Fall Flat

Betaal het gemiddelde of meer: (op dit moment ongeveer € 4,20)

- Verdun

- Samorost 3

- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide + Drachenfels DLC and Razorfang Poison Item

- Later komen er nog extra games bij

$10 of meer:

- American Truck Simulator

Bonus:

- The Flame in the Flood Soundtrack

- 10% off Humble Monthly for New Subscribers

- Samorost 3 Soundtrack

PlayStation 4

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain van € 22,00, voor € 15,00

Micro Machines World Series € 16,25

Street Fighter 5 € 19,99

Street Fighter 5 Steelbook van € 31,94, voor € 21,99

Titanfall 2 € 23,95

Bioshock: The Collection van € 29, voor € 25

Dark Souls 3 € 25,00

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Was € 44,49, nu € 25

Prey € 25,00

The Last of Us Remastered Was € 33,95, nu € 25

Watch Dogs 2 Van € 33,99, voor € 25

Resident Evil 7 € 29,99 (PSN Store deal of the week)

Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Moon Was € 33,99, nu € 25

Pokemon Sun Was € 33,99, nu € 25

Xbox One

Fysiek

Micro Machines World Series € 16,25

Titanfall 2 € 19,99

Bioshock: The Collection van € 29, voor € 25

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Was € 44,49, nu € 25

Prey € 25,00

Watch Dogs 2 Van € 33,99, voor € 25



Xbox Live

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate 60% korting, nu € 16,00

Goat MMO Simulator* Add-On 67% korting, nu € 1,65

Goat Simulator: GoatZ* Add-On 67% korting, nu € 1,65

Goat Simulator: PAYDAY* Add-On 60% korting, nu € 2

Goat Simulator: Waste Of Space* Add-On 35% korting, nu € 3,24

Xbox 360

Xbox Live

Assassin’s Creed 75% korting, nu € 2,49

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood 75% korting, nu € 2,49

Assassin’s Creed III 75% korting, nu € 2,49

Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass Add-On 67% korting, nu € 9,40

Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal Add-On 67% korting, nu € 3,13

Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy Add-On 67% korting, nu € 3,13

Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption Add-On 67% korting, nu € 2,50

Assassin’s Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack Add-On 67% korting, nu € 1,58

Assassin’s Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack Add-On 67% korting, nu € 3,13

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Arcade 67% korting, nu € 6,59

Assassin’s Creed Revelations 75% korting, nu € 2,49

Assassin’s Creed Rogue 67% korting, nu € 6,59

Bound by Flame* 75% korting, nu € 4,99

